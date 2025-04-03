Mild Tremor Shakes Solapur District
A mild earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of Solapur district, Maharashtra. The National Center for Seismology reported no casualties or damage. The quake's epicenter was near Sangola, southwest Maharashtra, at a depth of 5 km.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:39 IST
A mild earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude briefly shook parts of Solapur district, Maharashtra, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Thursday.
District officials have reassured that the tremor resulted in no casualties or property damage.
The quake occurred at 11:22 am, its epicenter located 5 km underground near Sangola in the southwestern region of Maharashtra.
