Boosting Tourism with CNG Stations in Himachal Pradesh
The establishment of CNG stations in Himachal Pradesh could lead to increased tourist visits, according to M K Seth of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association. CNG is more economical and eco-friendly than petrol, and its availability could attract more tourists, especially from neighboring regions.
The president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association, M K Seth, has emphasized the potential of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking on Thursday, Seth highlighted the advantages of CNG, including its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, as key factors in attracting more visitors to the region.
CNG stations are already present in locations such as Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, Mandi, and Solan, with nine more approved for construction by the state cabinet. However, Seth called for an accelerated process to establish these stations, as their presence could significantly reduce travel costs, consequently increasing tourist footfall in the state.
Seth pointed out that decreasing occupancy rates in Shimla, from an average of 3.8 days in the 1970s to just 1.7 days now, highlight the need for initiatives to draw more tourists. Enhancing CNG infrastructure could lower trip expenses, particularly attracting visitors from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for weekend trips.
