Indore's Green Revolution: The Next Step in Cleanliness

In a continuing effort to maintain its reputation as India's cleanest city, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) announced plans to introduce a mobile application for trash collection. This paid service will include the removal of electronic waste, old clothes, and broken glass from residents' homes.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed the city's goal to elevate its garbage management model with the app, allowing residents to arrange trash pickups efficiently. While the service charges are yet to be finalized, the initiative marks a significant advancement in urban cleanliness.

Simultaneously, Indore pursues becoming a 'solar city' with 100 MW of solar power capacity already installed. The proposed municipal budget indicates an income of Rs 8,175 crore and an expenditure of Rs 8,237 crore, reflecting a focus on sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)