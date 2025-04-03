Left Menu

Indore's Green Revolution: The Next Step in Cleanliness

The Indore Municipal Corporation will launch a mobile app for paid services to collect trash items. Aiming to enhance cleanliness, Indore's initiative follows its title as India's cleanest city. Additionally, a solar city campaign has led to 100 MW solar power installations. The city's budget reveals a slight expenditure over income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:22 IST
Indore's Green Revolution: The Next Step in Cleanliness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a continuing effort to maintain its reputation as India's cleanest city, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) announced plans to introduce a mobile application for trash collection. This paid service will include the removal of electronic waste, old clothes, and broken glass from residents' homes.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed the city's goal to elevate its garbage management model with the app, allowing residents to arrange trash pickups efficiently. While the service charges are yet to be finalized, the initiative marks a significant advancement in urban cleanliness.

Simultaneously, Indore pursues becoming a 'solar city' with 100 MW of solar power capacity already installed. The proposed municipal budget indicates an income of Rs 8,175 crore and an expenditure of Rs 8,237 crore, reflecting a focus on sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025