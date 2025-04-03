Left Menu

Inferno at Delhi Traffic Yard: Over 100 Vehicles Gutted

A devastating fire at a police yard in Delhi's Nehru Place destroyed over 100 vehicles. An investigation is underway to determine if foul play was involved. The intense blaze, which required more than three hours to control, has raised concerns about vehicle storage safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:58 IST
Inferno at Delhi Traffic Yard: Over 100 Vehicles Gutted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a police storage yard in Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, devouring over 100 vehicles. This incident has prompted an FIR to explore potential foul play, according to police sources.

The fire, reported at 2.02 pm, initially seemed to involve around 50 vehicles. However, Delhi Police later confirmed that more than 100 vehicles, including two and three-wheelers as well as cars, were engulfed in flames.

Authorities dispatched six fire tenders, taking over three hours to subdue the inferno completely. While the cause remains unknown, officials have ruled out compensation for the losses, aside from any applicable insurance claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025