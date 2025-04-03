Inferno at Delhi Traffic Yard: Over 100 Vehicles Gutted

A massive fire erupted at a police storage yard in Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, devouring over 100 vehicles. This incident has prompted an FIR to explore potential foul play, according to police sources.

The fire, reported at 2.02 pm, initially seemed to involve around 50 vehicles. However, Delhi Police later confirmed that more than 100 vehicles, including two and three-wheelers as well as cars, were engulfed in flames.

Authorities dispatched six fire tenders, taking over three hours to subdue the inferno completely. While the cause remains unknown, officials have ruled out compensation for the losses, aside from any applicable insurance claims.

