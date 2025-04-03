Left Menu

Mumbai's Stray Dog Density Declines: 21% Drop in a Decade

The population density of stray dogs in Mumbai has decreased by 21% over the last decade, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report. Despite a growing human population, dog density dropped significantly across Mumbai, with major reductions observed in both streets and slums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:28 IST
Mumbai's Stray Dog Density Declines: 21% Drop in a Decade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new survey from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows a significant decrease of 21% in the population density of stray dogs on Mumbai streets over the past ten years.

The 2014-2024 study, conducted in collaboration with Humane Society International India, found that dog density fell by 21.83% on streets and 27.43% in slum areas. The street dog population decreased from 95,172 dogs with a per kilometer density of 10.54 in 2014 to 90,757 dogs with a density of 8.01 in 2024, despite human population growth.

In four wards, dog numbers rose by 19.93%, likely due to migration patterns. The citywide sterilization rate stands at 62.9%, with a recommendation to increase efforts, especially among female dogs, to 85% to manage the stray population more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025