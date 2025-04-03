Mumbai's Stray Dog Density Declines: 21% Drop in a Decade

A new survey from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows a significant decrease of 21% in the population density of stray dogs on Mumbai streets over the past ten years.

The 2014-2024 study, conducted in collaboration with Humane Society International India, found that dog density fell by 21.83% on streets and 27.43% in slum areas. The street dog population decreased from 95,172 dogs with a per kilometer density of 10.54 in 2014 to 90,757 dogs with a density of 8.01 in 2024, despite human population growth.

In four wards, dog numbers rose by 19.93%, likely due to migration patterns. The citywide sterilization rate stands at 62.9%, with a recommendation to increase efforts, especially among female dogs, to 85% to manage the stray population more effectively.

