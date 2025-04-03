Left Menu

The Unexpected Green Oasis: Thar Desert's Transformation

The greening of India's Thar Desert is attributed to climate change effects and human activities. Recent studies reveal a surprising increase in vegetation and urban growth, driven by enhanced monsoon rainfall and groundwater pumping. Experts warn of future challenges like groundwater overuse and erratic rainfall affecting agriculture and urbanization.

Updated: 03-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events that defies conventional expectations, India's arid Thar Desert is witnessing dramatic ecological changes attributed to climate change and human intervention. A recent study points to combined influences such as increased rainfall and groundwater pumping as key factors behind the region's unexpected vegetation growth.

Research conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar analyzed satellite images spanning over two decades, revealing substantial urban and agricultural expansion in one of the world's most populated deserts. Despite global dryland areas facing intensified droughts, the Thar Desert is emerging as a unique hub of development.

While rainfall and groundwater pumping propel this greening effect, experts caution that over-exploitation and shifting climate conditions could threaten future sustainability. Calls for adopting sustainable practices in water management and agriculture echo throughout the study, pushing for policies to ensure climate resilience in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

