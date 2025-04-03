Delhi Golf Club Lease Extension Boosts Olympic Aspirations

The Delhi Golf Club has received a lease extension from the government until 2050, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This decision aligns with the club's ambitions to upgrade its facilities on par with international standards, as golf became an Olympic sport in 2016.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu highlighted that the club, established as the municipal Lodhi Golf Club in the 1930s, seeks to enhance its infrastructure to achieve long-term planning goals. The lease, originally expiring in 2020, was extended based on the club's request, with international competitiveness in mind.

Although the club had aspired for a lease till 2070, the government has currently approved the extension only up to 2050. This step reflects a balance between the club's developmental goals and the government's strategic urban planning objectives, ensuring the institution's continued prominence on a global stage.

