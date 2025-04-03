Left Menu

Telangana Faces Deluge: Heavy Rains Disrupt Daily Life

Telangana is experiencing heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruptions including waterlogging, fallen trees, and traffic jams. Officials are actively coordinating relief efforts, with the Chief Minister directing measures to alleviate hardships, especially in low-lying areas. The electricity department is working to restore power amid ongoing weather challenges.

Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana was hit by moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, disrupting daily life in the region. Narayanpur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district received a significant 97.8mm of rain, closely followed by 91mm in Hyderabad's GHMC head office locality, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The intense downpour caused waterlogging, uprooted trees, and severe traffic snarls across the city. Responding swiftly, personnel from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) worked to clear knee-deep water and remove fallen trees from obstructing traffic, officials reported.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken decisive action, directing officials to implement relief measures promptly. He emphasized ensuring minimal hardship to residents, particularly in low-lying areas. Coordination between GHMC, police, HYDRAA, and other agencies has been instructed to manage adverse impacts effectively. The electricity department is also on the move to quickly resolve power supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

