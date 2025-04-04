Left Menu

Rediscovery of Rare Vine Snake in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A rare long-snouted vine snake, Ahaetulla longirostris, was rediscovered in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in India, marking its first sighting in the state and only the second in the country. The discovery underscores the reserve's ecological significance and paves the way for further research on this elusive species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:03 IST
Rediscovery of Rare Vine Snake in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The elusive long-snouted vine snake, known scientifically as Ahaetulla longirostris, has reemerged in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, marking a significant milestone for Indian wildlife conservation. This is the first recorded sighting of the species in the state and only the second instance documented in the nation. Forest officials made the groundbreaking discovery on March 28 during a routine rhino release operation in the Palia Kheri division.

Field biologist Vipin Kapoor Sainy led a team of researchers who identified the vibrant green snake. Previously, the species had only been recorded in Bihar and Odisha last year, but it is more commonly found in Southeast Asia. This rediscovery opens new avenues for research on Ahaetulla longirostris, highlighting crucial areas for scientific exploration.

Dr. H. Raja Mohan, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, celebrated the discovery as an affirmation of the reserve's ecological wealth. Dr. Rengaraju T., Conservator of Forests and Deputy Director, emphasized the importance of seemingly small ecological components like termite mounds, which provide vital habitats for rare species. Such findings reinforce the significance of Dudhwa's ongoing conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025