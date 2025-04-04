Rediscovery of Rare Vine Snake in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

The elusive long-snouted vine snake, known scientifically as Ahaetulla longirostris, has reemerged in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, marking a significant milestone for Indian wildlife conservation. This is the first recorded sighting of the species in the state and only the second instance documented in the nation. Forest officials made the groundbreaking discovery on March 28 during a routine rhino release operation in the Palia Kheri division.

Field biologist Vipin Kapoor Sainy led a team of researchers who identified the vibrant green snake. Previously, the species had only been recorded in Bihar and Odisha last year, but it is more commonly found in Southeast Asia. This rediscovery opens new avenues for research on Ahaetulla longirostris, highlighting crucial areas for scientific exploration.

Dr. H. Raja Mohan, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, celebrated the discovery as an affirmation of the reserve's ecological wealth. Dr. Rengaraju T., Conservator of Forests and Deputy Director, emphasized the importance of seemingly small ecological components like termite mounds, which provide vital habitats for rare species. Such findings reinforce the significance of Dudhwa's ongoing conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)