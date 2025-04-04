Bridging Sacred Sites: Punjab-Himachal Ropeway Initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann underscored the enduring brotherly relations between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing collaborative efforts despite any arising disputes. On Friday, during his visit to the Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district, Mann pledged to advance the Rajju Marg ropeway project connecting Naina Devi to Anandpur Sahib, stressing its importance for pilgrims navigating challenging terrains.

Mann revealed plans to collaborate with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to establish a joint action group. This initiative aims to streamline the project's development, benefiting the broader community of devotees traveling between these sacred destinations.

Offering well wishes for the Navratras festival, Mann articulated the symbolism of victory of good over evil. Additionally, he expressed commitment to uprooting drug issues in Punjab, citing strides being taken by his government to address the crisis, while emphasizing societal values of love and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)