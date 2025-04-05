Powerful Earthquake Rattles Papua New Guinea

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook the coast of New Britain's region in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor, recorded at a depth of 49 kilometers, has raised concerns following the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center's issuing of a tsunami alert.

Seismological authorities are closely monitoring the situation as residents prepare for possible aftershocks and tsunami developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)