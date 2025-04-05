Powerful Earthquake Rattles Papua New Guinea
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of New Britain's region in Papua New Guinea, prompting a tsunami warning by the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. The quake occurred at a depth of 49 kilometers according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Seismological authorities are closely monitoring the situation as residents prepare for possible aftershocks and tsunami developments.
