Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of New Britain's region in Papua New Guinea, prompting a tsunami warning by the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. The quake occurred at a depth of 49 kilometers according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:54 IST
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Papua New Guinea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook the coast of New Britain's region in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor, recorded at a depth of 49 kilometers, has raised concerns following the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center's issuing of a tsunami alert.

Seismological authorities are closely monitoring the situation as residents prepare for possible aftershocks and tsunami developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025