Tsunami Alert After Powerful Papua New Guinea Earthquake

Authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Papua New Guinea in the wake of a strong earthquake that hit Saturday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.9.

Striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, the quake was centered 194 kilometers east of Kimbe, located on New Britain's island. The potential for tsunami waves reaching between 1 to 3 meters has raised alarms along the coastlines of Papua New Guinea.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage, nearby Solomon Islands received a caution regarding smaller waves of 0.3 meters. However, neither Australia nor New Zealand has issued any tsunami warnings related to this seismic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)