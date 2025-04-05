Tsunami Alert After Powerful Papua New Guinea Earthquake
A tsunami warning was issued for Papua New Guinea following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Centered near Kimbe on New Britain, the quake's shallow depth prompted concerns of waves up to 3 meters. No immediate damage was reported, and neither Australia nor New Zealand issued alerts.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Papua New Guinea in the wake of a strong earthquake that hit Saturday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.9.
Striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, the quake was centered 194 kilometers east of Kimbe, located on New Britain's island. The potential for tsunami waves reaching between 1 to 3 meters has raised alarms along the coastlines of Papua New Guinea.
While there have been no immediate reports of damage, nearby Solomon Islands received a caution regarding smaller waves of 0.3 meters. However, neither Australia nor New Zealand has issued any tsunami warnings related to this seismic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)