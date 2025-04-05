Left Menu

Tsunami Alert After Powerful Papua New Guinea Earthquake

A tsunami warning was issued for Papua New Guinea following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Centered near Kimbe on New Britain, the quake's shallow depth prompted concerns of waves up to 3 meters. No immediate damage was reported, and neither Australia nor New Zealand issued alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:05 IST
Tsunami Alert After Powerful Papua New Guinea Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Papua New Guinea in the wake of a strong earthquake that hit Saturday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.9.

Striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, the quake was centered 194 kilometers east of Kimbe, located on New Britain's island. The potential for tsunami waves reaching between 1 to 3 meters has raised alarms along the coastlines of Papua New Guinea.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage, nearby Solomon Islands received a caution regarding smaller waves of 0.3 meters. However, neither Australia nor New Zealand has issued any tsunami warnings related to this seismic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025