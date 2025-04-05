Left Menu

ISRO's POEM-4 Achieves Safe Atmospheric Re-entry

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful re-entry of the PSLV Orbital platform Experiment Module (POEM-4) into Earth's atmosphere. This re-entry, part of ISRO's efforts to mitigate space debris, underscores the agency's role in ensuring the sustainability of space environments.

In a significant stride towards sustainable space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that its PSLV Orbital platform Experiment Module (POEM-4) has successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere. This achievement is a testament to ISRO's dedication to the reduction of space debris.

The re-entry occurred at 02:33 UTC (08:03 IST) on April 4, 2025, impacting the Indian Ocean. This milestone was part of ISRO's ongoing Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM), which seeks to enhance the long-term sustainability of space environments by safely de-orbiting spent rocket stages.

Launched on December 30, 2024, the POEM-4 hosted 24 payloads and was tracked by both ISRO and the United States Space Command. The successful re-entry showcases ISRO's capability in space debris management and solidifies its position as a leader in global space sustainability initiatives.

