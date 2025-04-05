Twin Earthquakes Jolt Western Nepal, Injuring Eight
Two earthquakes struck Nepal's Jajarkot district within minutes, injuring eight people and damaging houses. The tremors, felt in nearby districts, caused panic among residents.
In a sudden geological event, two earthquakes rattled Nepal's Jajarkot district on Friday evening, injuring eight individuals, and causing structural damage across the region, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The initial quake, registering at magnitude 5.2, hit at 8:07 pm local time, swiftly followed by a stronger 5.5 tremor at 8:10 pm. Both had their epicenter in the Panik area, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.
The seismic activity affected Jajarkot and reached neighboring districts, resulting in injuries as residents desperately fled their homes. Officials have reported visible cracks in buildings across Jajarkot, Rukum, and Kalikot districts.
