Tragic Roller Coaster Incident: Young Woman's Fatal Fall Sparks Safety Concerns

A tragic incident occurred at an amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, where a 24-year-old woman named Priyanka died after she allegedly fell from a roller coaster ride.

The deceased, a resident of Chanakyapuri and telecom company manager, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at Manipal Hospital. Her fiancé, Nikhil, who was with her during the incident, alleged safety lapses at the amusement park.

Authorities have registered an FIR under sections related to negligent conduct and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause and responsibility for this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)