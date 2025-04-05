Myanmar's Earthquake Disaster: Humanitarian Response Amidst Conflict

The death toll from Myanmar's recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,455, according to state media reports. This natural disaster has added to the existing humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing civil conflict, which has displaced over 3 million people and left nearly 20 million in need.

The quake, Myanmar's second-most powerful on record, has left significant infrastructural damage across six regions, including the capital Naypyitaw. The military government's leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed extensive damage to buildings, roads, and critical infrastructure, complicating relief efforts.

United Nations agencies and international aid donors have increased their efforts to deliver emergency relief. A flurry of diplomatic activity has also ensued, with international leaders pledging assistance. Despite this, concerns persist over potential delays in aid due to Myanmar's military resistance to external intervention in conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)