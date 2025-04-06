Deadly Flooding Paralyzes Kinshasa

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is reeling from a devastating flood that has claimed at least eight lives and disconnected critical parts of the city. Authorities reported that the downpour caused extensive damage, leading to fatal structural collapses and widespread disruption.

According to Patricien Ngongo, the provincial health minister, many fatalities resulted from collapsing walls. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ensure the main airport road is fully operational within three days, says Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba. This artery is vital as it connects Kinshasa to the rest of the country and plays a significant role in trade.

The flooding mirrors a similar disaster in 2022 when over 100 people lost their lives. Residents and local businesses remain anxious about the economic repercussions, with truck drivers like Blaise Ndendo stranded, unable to retrieve goods due to impassable roads.

