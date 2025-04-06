Left Menu

Deadly Flooding Paralyzes Kinshasa

Severe flooding in Kinshasa has resulted in a minimum of eight deaths and disrupted access to over half the city, including the main airport. The catastrophic event stems largely from collapsing infrastructure. Officials are urgently working to reopen key connections to alleviate economic and logistical impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:11 IST
Deadly Flooding Paralyzes Kinshasa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is reeling from a devastating flood that has claimed at least eight lives and disconnected critical parts of the city. Authorities reported that the downpour caused extensive damage, leading to fatal structural collapses and widespread disruption.

According to Patricien Ngongo, the provincial health minister, many fatalities resulted from collapsing walls. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ensure the main airport road is fully operational within three days, says Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba. This artery is vital as it connects Kinshasa to the rest of the country and plays a significant role in trade.

The flooding mirrors a similar disaster in 2022 when over 100 people lost their lives. Residents and local businesses remain anxious about the economic repercussions, with truck drivers like Blaise Ndendo stranded, unable to retrieve goods due to impassable roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025