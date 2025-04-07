Strengthening Early Warning Systems: WMO's Role in Advancing East Africa's Meteorological Services

In a significant step toward enhancing climate resilience and improving early warning systems across East Africa, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) organized and hosted a key event from March 25 to 27, 2025, in Arusha, Tanzania. The meeting brought together the Heads of Meteorological Services from six East African nations: Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda, underscoring the importance of regional collaboration to combat the rising challenges posed by climate change.

The event, held under the auspices of the WMO and the East African Community (EAC), focused on strengthening cooperation among the region’s meteorological agencies, aiming to ensure that timely, accurate, and reliable weather and climate information is available to support decision-making. As part of their long-standing commitment to improving climate services, WMO’s efforts through the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) East Africa project were highlighted throughout the meeting.

The CREWS East Africa initiative, which has been pivotal in enhancing the capacity of meteorological services in the region, has worked extensively with local stakeholders to improve the dissemination of weather forecasts and climate warnings. This project, which also involves global partners such as the UK Met Office (UKMO) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), has facilitated the exchange of technical expertise, knowledge, and best practices between the countries involved. Such collaborative exchanges have proven essential in strengthening the region’s ability to respond to severe weather events and climate-related disasters.

The session highlighted the importance of maintaining a unified regional approach to addressing climate-related risks. The active participation of regional stakeholders, including meteorological experts, climate scientists, and government representatives, demonstrated a shared commitment to improving resilience against the increasing frequency and intensity of climate hazards in the region.

The Heads of Meteorological Services shared success stories and lessons learned from their respective countries, emphasizing the importance of integrating early warning systems with national disaster response frameworks. These systems not only provide critical information on weather events but also support broader initiatives aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. The gathering reinforced the need for continued investment in the meteorological infrastructure and capacity building to ensure the timely provision of weather data, especially in regions most at risk of climate-induced disasters.

One of the key themes of the meeting was the role of technology and innovation in transforming meteorological services. Advances in satellite data, weather modeling, and communication tools have dramatically improved the accuracy and speed of weather forecasts, allowing for better preparedness and response to impending weather events. The meeting also explored how new technologies could be leveraged to enhance real-time monitoring of climatic conditions, further strengthening early warning systems across the region.

As part of its broader efforts, WMO also discussed the creation of stronger collaborations with international organizations, national governments, and regional bodies to tackle the interconnected issues of climate change, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development. WMO’s ongoing support through the CREWS East Africa project ensures that meteorological services in the region are not only equipped to respond to immediate weather threats but also empowered to forecast long-term climate trends that can help guide national and regional development planning.

In conclusion, the March meeting in Arusha was a powerful demonstration of how enhanced regional cooperation and technical collaboration can improve the ability of countries to manage climate risks. By fostering stronger meteorological services, countries in East Africa are better equipped to provide life-saving early warnings, safeguard their communities, and ensure the stability of their economies in the face of a rapidly changing climate. Moving forward, the continued support and initiatives from WMO, EAC, and their global partners will remain crucial in advancing East Africa’s meteorological capabilities, providing vital information to protect lives and livelihoods throughout the region.