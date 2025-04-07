Left Menu

New Era of Geothermal Exploration in Arunachal Himalayas

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) in Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with the Geological Survey of India to explore geothermal energy opportunities and enhance geoscientific research in the region. This partnership aims to boost earth sciences and mineral exploration across the Arunachal Himalayan belt.

Updated: 07-04-2025 18:42 IST
  India

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has entered a pioneering collaboration with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to enhance the exploration of geothermal energy in Arunachal Pradesh. The official signing of this significant memorandum of understanding took place at GSI's northeastern headquarters on Monday.

GSI Director General Asit Saha lauded the MoU as a monumental development that promises to transform the geological and mineral landscape of the Arunachal Himalayas. Highlighting GSI's commitment, Saha expressed unwavering support for this collaborative venture dedicated to advancing geosciences in the region.

CESHS Director Tana Tage emphasized the importance of tapping into the region's geothermal potential using both traditional and innovative scientific methods. This partnership is set to explore untapped energy resources and contribute profoundly to India's scientific journey and policy development, further solidifying the region's geological significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

