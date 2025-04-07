Left Menu

Cold Conception Leads to Heat: The Surprising Effects of Season on Human Physiology

Research indicates that individuals conceived during colder seasons tend to have higher brown adipose tissue activity, which aids in heat generation and reduces fat accumulation. The study suggests that ambient temperature during conception influences metabolic outcomes, impacting body mass index and energy expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:32 IST
Cold Conception Leads to Heat: The Surprising Effects of Season on Human Physiology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New research reveals that people conceived in colder months show greater activity in brown adipose tissue, responsible for generating heat and maintaining body temperature, as compared to those conceived during warmer periods.

The study, encompassing over 600 participants ranging from the ages of three to 78, discovered that lower ambient temperatures during conception and birth are associated with a lower body mass index, increased energy expenditure, and reduced deep fat deposits. The study's research team includes experts from Tohoku University in Japan.

While eating habits and physical activity remain significant factors for body fat regulation, the study published in Nature Metabolism highlights the influence of seasonal temperature variations on metabolic functions and recommends further research into the molecular processes affecting stress responses in offspring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025