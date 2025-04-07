Cold Conception Leads to Heat: The Surprising Effects of Season on Human Physiology

New research reveals that people conceived in colder months show greater activity in brown adipose tissue, responsible for generating heat and maintaining body temperature, as compared to those conceived during warmer periods.

The study, encompassing over 600 participants ranging from the ages of three to 78, discovered that lower ambient temperatures during conception and birth are associated with a lower body mass index, increased energy expenditure, and reduced deep fat deposits. The study's research team includes experts from Tohoku University in Japan.

While eating habits and physical activity remain significant factors for body fat regulation, the study published in Nature Metabolism highlights the influence of seasonal temperature variations on metabolic functions and recommends further research into the molecular processes affecting stress responses in offspring.

