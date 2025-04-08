Europe's Hottest March: A Stark Climate Reminder

Europe has just recorded its warmest March ever, underscoring the unrelenting progression of climate change. European Union scientists reported these findings, noting an unprecedented rise in temperatures.

Globally, this March ranks as the second-hottest, only surpassed by March 2024, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). It's part of a concerning trend where 20 of the last 21 months recorded global temperatures significantly above pre-industrial levels. Last year topped the charts as the warmest year yet.

Meanwhile, Europe also battled extreme weather phenomenon with severe droughts and record rains. Arctic sea ice plummeted to unprecedented lows for any March in the history of satellite data. These changes stress the urgency of addressing fossil fuel emissions as the main climate change driver.

