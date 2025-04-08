Volatile Markets See Glimmer of Hope Amid Trade Talks

Asian and U.S. stock markets showed signs of recovery from recent slumps as investors speculated on potential trade negotiations involving the U.S. and Japan. The Nikkei surged 5.6%, leading regional rebounds, buoyed by upbeat comments regarding U.S. trade diplomacy led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Market volatility remained high, with the VIX index experiencing a rare spike above 60. Despite a modest rise in Chinese stocks supported by sovereign wealth fund interventions, global markets continued to wrestle with uncertainty. Meanwhile, erroneous headlines on U.S. tariff policy further fueled market unpredictability.

Currency and commodity markets displayed notable movements as well. The U.S. dollar saw mixed adjustments against major currencies, while gold and crude oil prices incrementally rose amid the turbulent backdrop. Cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, also experienced fluctuations, reflecting the broader market sentiment.

