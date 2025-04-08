Volatile Markets See Glimmer of Hope Amid Trade Talks
Asian and U.S. stocks showed a rebound from recent lows as investors speculated on potential U.S. tariff negotiations. Japan's Nikkei led gains, but market volatility persisted, fueled by erratic trade headlines. Currency and commodity markets also experienced fluctuations, while hopes for trade talks offered some optimism.
Asian and U.S. stock markets showed signs of recovery from recent slumps as investors speculated on potential trade negotiations involving the U.S. and Japan. The Nikkei surged 5.6%, leading regional rebounds, buoyed by upbeat comments regarding U.S. trade diplomacy led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Market volatility remained high, with the VIX index experiencing a rare spike above 60. Despite a modest rise in Chinese stocks supported by sovereign wealth fund interventions, global markets continued to wrestle with uncertainty. Meanwhile, erroneous headlines on U.S. tariff policy further fueled market unpredictability.
Currency and commodity markets displayed notable movements as well. The U.S. dollar saw mixed adjustments against major currencies, while gold and crude oil prices incrementally rose amid the turbulent backdrop. Cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, also experienced fluctuations, reflecting the broader market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 Amid Tariff Speculation and Market Volatility
Wall Street Weather: Navigating Market Volatility Amid Trade Policy Speculation
Market Volatility Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Consumer Sentiment Dips
Market Volatility: Asian Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Jefferies' Profit Misses Estimates Amid Market Volatility