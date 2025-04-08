A New Dawn for Rajasthan's Waterways

In a bid to overhaul Rajasthan's irrigation and water supply infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced sweeping reforms on Tuesday. Addressing a group of farmers in Hanumangarh, Sharma detailed several initiatives designed to improve the state's canal systems and ensure a reliable water supply for both agricultural and residential purposes.

The state government plans to invest heavily in key projects such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Mahi Basin management effort. A substantial sum of Rs 3,400 crore is earmarked for the enhancement of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP), aiming to boost the sector's overall efficiency.

Additionally, Sharma personally inspected key water flow systems including the Lakhuwali Head, the Ghaggar Diversion Channel, and the Ghaggar River in Hanumangarh. As part of a flood protection initiative, a Rs 325 crore project has been proposed to safeguard local communities from the devastating effects of flooding.

