Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Criticizes China's Tariff Strategy

In a move that heightens the already tense economic standoff, China has imposed retaliatory tariffs of 84% against the United States. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent labeled the decision as 'unfortunate' and detrimental to Beijing's interests.

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Bessent criticized China's reluctance to engage in negotiations, accusing the nation of being the 'worst offenders' in the global trading system. The U.S. aims to rebalance trade towards manufacturing, while encouraging China to increase consumption, according to Bessent.

Warned against devaluing its currency, Bessent stressed that such a move would necessitate global tariff hikes. He did not discount the possibility of removing Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges, highlighting that all options are under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)