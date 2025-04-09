Left Menu

New Findings: Moon's Far Side May Be Drier Than Expected

Chinese scientists discovered that the moon's far side might be drier than its near side based on soil samples from the South Pole-Aitken basin. Further analysis is needed to understand water distribution on the moon, crucial for future lunar exploration and understanding lunar evolution.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent research from Chinese scientists suggests that the moon's far side may be drier than the side facing Earth. This revelation follows the analysis of soil and rock samples retrieved from the moon's South Pole-Aitken basin, revealing a water content less than previously found on the near side.

The study, conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, involved examining 578 particles using electron microscopes from the 5 grams of soil collected by the Chang'e 6 spacecraft. The results show a water abundance at less than 1.5 micrograms per gram, sparking discussions on water distribution on the lunar surface.

The implications of these findings are significant for future lunar missions, including NASA's Artemis program. However, the findings don't alter plans for astronauts' missions to the south polar region, where abundant ice is believed to be available. Both NASA and China have ambitious goals for future moon landings.

