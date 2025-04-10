Left Menu

The Resurgence of the Dire Wolf: Science Fiction Becomes Reality

Colossal Biosciences, a U.S. company, has genetically engineered wolf pups using DNA from fossilized dire wolves, marking significant advances in de-extinction science and sparking discussions in the scientific community.

Updated: 10-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:30 IST
The Resurgence of the Dire Wolf: Science Fiction Becomes Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking scientific development, Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences has announced the birth of three genetically engineered wolf pups. These animals, characterized by their striking white fur, were created using ancient DNA sourced from the fossilized remains of dire wolves, a species that went extinct around 13,000 years ago.

The dire wolf, known as one of the most formidable predators of its time during the last Ice Age, has now made a comeback, at least in some genetic form. The company's efforts are raising eyebrows and curiosity across the scientific landscape regarding the possibilities of reversing extinction and its ethical implications.

While commonly known from its depiction in the 'Game of Thrones' series, the re emergence of the dire wolf in real life signifies an intriguing intersection of science fiction and reality, as researchers push the boundaries of what modern technology can achieve.



