Left Menu

European Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Tariff Suspension

European shares soared after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause, sparking a major market rally. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 7.2%, while Germany's index increased 8.1%. Still, tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. were raised, affecting various sectors like banks, miners, and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:53 IST
European Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Tariff Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant turn of events, European shares experienced a robust surge on Thursday. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump declared an immediate 90-day suspension of tariffs on numerous trading partners, inciting a relief rally following recent market turmoil.

The temporary cessation of tariffs affected dozens of countries and was announced shortly after these tariffs had begun. However, the White House retained a 10% duty on nearly all U.S. imports. As a result, the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 7.2% at 0709 GMT, following a 12.5% decrease since the U.S. imposed tariffs on April 2. Trade-sensitive Germany's index ascended by 8.1%.

Meanwhile, President Trump intensified pressure on China, raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% in response to China's 84% levy on U.S. goods starting April 10. The banking, mining, and energy sectors, which had been particularly impacted earlier, saw gains of 10.1%, 9.2%, and 9.3% respectively. Concurrently, a U.S. Treasury selloff that had caused renewed concerns about the bond market's fragility seemed to ease. On the other hand, Tesco's shares dropped 3.8% following a profit warning this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025