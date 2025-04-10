Left Menu

Deadly Lightning Strikes: Bihar's Weather Woes

At least 25 people died in lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar. Nalanda faced the brunt with 18 casualties. The Chief Minister announced financial aid for victims' families. An orange alert has been issued for further potential extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST
Deadly Lightning Strikes: Bihar's Weather Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lightning strikes and hailstorms claimed at least 25 lives across several districts in Bihar on Thursday, as per official reports.

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed Nalanda as the worst-hit area, reporting 18 fatalities. Other districts, including Siwan, Katihar, and Darbhanga, also recorded casualties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family.

On another note, 13 people had previously lost their lives in lightning strikes on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' in response, advising preparedness for potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Bihar over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025