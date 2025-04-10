Deadly Lightning Strikes: Bihar's Weather Woes

Lightning strikes and hailstorms claimed at least 25 lives across several districts in Bihar on Thursday, as per official reports.

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed Nalanda as the worst-hit area, reporting 18 fatalities. Other districts, including Siwan, Katihar, and Darbhanga, also recorded casualties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family.

On another note, 13 people had previously lost their lives in lightning strikes on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' in response, advising preparedness for potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Bihar over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)