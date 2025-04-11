Mapping Venom: New Insights into Russell's Viper's Dangerous Bite

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have developed innovative 'venom maps' to predict the characteristics of venom from Russell's viper, a potent snake widely found across India. These maps consider local climate conditions and could revolutionize treatments for snake bite victims.

Kartik Sunagar, a leading author from the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc, emphasized the clinical importance of pinpointing the composition and effectiveness of Russell's viper venom. The study, published in 'PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases', is crucial as this snake claims more lives and injuries than any other species.

The research highlights a significant connection between climatic factors like temperature and rainfall and the biological functions of the snake's venom. By analyzing venom samples from 115 snakes across India, the team identified regional variations and created a predictive model of potential venom types to aid in developing targeted therapies.

