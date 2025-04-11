Rumbles Beneath: Unveiling the Secrets of Laguna del Maule

A seismic swarm triggering 160 quakes in merely two hours at the Laguna del Maule volcanic field in central Chile has put both authorities and citizens on alert. Located roughly 300 kilometers south of the capital, near the Argentine border, the volcanic complex spans around 500 square kilometers with numerous volcanic domes, cones, and lava flows, encompassing approximately 130 volcanic vents.

Geologist and professor Ayaz Alam from the University of Santiago of Chile highlighted the significance of this activity, stating that the signs suggest an active volcano with magma movement underneath, which could potentially lead to a moderate-sized event in the future. Despite this, Chile's National Geology and Mining Service, Sernageomin, has kept the area on a green alert due to the low magnitude of the quakes, indicating no immediate threat, while the Chilean disaster agency Senapred collaborates with regional authorities to remain vigilant to any potential emergencies.

Experts like Daniel Diaz, a geophysicist at the University of Chile, note the uniqueness of Laguna del Maule as it doesn't comprise a single volcanic structure but, instead, consists of numerous formations around the lake, some emerging in the past 2,000 years. Diaz mentioned the system's recent formation as a reason for expected activity throughout the area, not concentrated in one specific structure or cone.

(With inputs from agencies.)