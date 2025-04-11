Left Menu

Rumbles Beneath: Unveiling the Secrets of Laguna del Maule

A seismic swarm at Laguna del Maule in central Chile, causing 160 low-magnitude quakes in just two hours, has heightened alertness among authorities and locals. Although the volcanic activity suggests magma movement, experts affirm there is no immediate risk, maintaining a green alert status for the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:35 IST
Rumbles Beneath: Unveiling the Secrets of Laguna del Maule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

A seismic swarm triggering 160 quakes in merely two hours at the Laguna del Maule volcanic field in central Chile has put both authorities and citizens on alert. Located roughly 300 kilometers south of the capital, near the Argentine border, the volcanic complex spans around 500 square kilometers with numerous volcanic domes, cones, and lava flows, encompassing approximately 130 volcanic vents.

Geologist and professor Ayaz Alam from the University of Santiago of Chile highlighted the significance of this activity, stating that the signs suggest an active volcano with magma movement underneath, which could potentially lead to a moderate-sized event in the future. Despite this, Chile's National Geology and Mining Service, Sernageomin, has kept the area on a green alert due to the low magnitude of the quakes, indicating no immediate threat, while the Chilean disaster agency Senapred collaborates with regional authorities to remain vigilant to any potential emergencies.

Experts like Daniel Diaz, a geophysicist at the University of Chile, note the uniqueness of Laguna del Maule as it doesn't comprise a single volcanic structure but, instead, consists of numerous formations around the lake, some emerging in the past 2,000 years. Diaz mentioned the system's recent formation as a reason for expected activity throughout the area, not concentrated in one specific structure or cone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025