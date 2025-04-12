Left Menu

Delhi's Vision: 100 Atal Canteens to Feed the Hungry

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to establish 100 Atal canteens to tackle hunger in the city. The initiative, funded with Rs 100 crore, aims to provide affordable food to the needy, especially near slum areas and construction sites, featuring automated chapati machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her administration's commitment to eliminating hunger in the city by establishing 100 Atal canteens. These canteens are slated to open near slum clusters and construction sites and will feature automated machines capable of producing 1,200 chapatis per hour.

Gupta inaugurated an automatic chapati maker during a visit to a temple in her Shalimarbagh constituency on Hanuman Jayanti. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of community involvement in moving towards a 'Viksit Delhi,' where every citizen does their part to help the less fortunate.

Earlier this year, Gupta allocated Rs 100 crore in the 2025-26 budget to launch the canteens, which are part of a broader vision of inclusive growth in line with Prime Minister Modi's philosophy. She underlined the role of such initiatives in driving societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

