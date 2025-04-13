Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Shakes Myanmar

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake originated at a depth of 35 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available as assessments were ongoing in the affected regions.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.75 miles), adding complexity to the assessment of its impact.

Authorities are currently evaluating the affected areas for any potential damage or casualties, with further updates awaited.

