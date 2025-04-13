Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Shakes Myanmar
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake originated at a depth of 35 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available as assessments were ongoing in the affected regions.
Updated: 13-04-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 08:12 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
