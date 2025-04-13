Left Menu

W S Habib Takes Helm as CREDAI Tamil Nadu President

W S Habib of RWD Private Limited has been appointed as the new President of CREDAI Tamil Nadu for 2025-2027. His leadership aims to boost Tamil Nadu's real estate contribution to the economy, with plans focusing on digitisation, regulatory transparency, and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:58 IST
  • India

W S Habib, the Chairman and Managing Director of Ramky Wavoo Developers, has taken office as President of CREDAI Tamil Nadu for the 2025–2027 term, according to a statement from the real estate organization. His leadership marks a new chapter for the allied real estate sectors in the state.

The investiture ceremony, held in the presence of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu and Director of Town and Country Planning B Ganesan, marked Habib's formal assumption of his new role. Joining him in the leadership are V Gopinath as Vice-President, S Srikumar as Secretary, V Sathasivam as Joint Secretary, and P R Jai Prakash as Treasurer, as per CREDAI's announcement.

Habib emphasized the importance of real estate as a key driver of the economy, referencing its significant contribution to Tamil Nadu's Gross State Domestic Product. The new leadership aims to enhance the sector's prospects through digitisation efforts, regulatory transparency, and green initiatives, underscoring their commitment to actively participate in the state's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

