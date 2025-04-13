Left Menu

Space Startups Stumble and Planets Plunge: Science News Highlights

Recent developments in science include financial challenges for space startups due to U.S. federal budget cuts, and new insights from the James Webb Space Telescope regarding a planet's demise in a star's death plunge. Federal spending reductions have led to reduced funding and delayed contracts for space companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:30 IST
U.S. federal budget cuts are starting to impact space startups, according to a report by investment firm Seraphim Space, with funding down 12.5% in the first quarter. The cuts are part of efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to curb spending.

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided new insights into the demise of an alien planet. Previously, it was believed that the planet was swallowed by its host star becoming a red giant. New observations suggest the planet's orbit eroded over time, leading to its 'death plunge.'

Federal spending reductions threaten innovation in the space sector, while the Webb Telescope continues to offer groundbreaking discoveries about cosmic phenomena, reshaping our understanding of planetary and stellar activities.

