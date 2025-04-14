Left Menu

Webb Telescope Chronicles Planet's Death Plunge

For the first time, astronomers observed a planet being consumed by its host star in 2020. Initially thought to be engulfed by a red giant, the James Webb Space Telescope now indicates that the planet moved towards its star, leading to its destruction in a dramatic death plunge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:29 IST
Astronomers witnessed a monumental cosmic event in May 2020, when, for the first time, a planet was seen being devoured by its host star. Initially, scientists believed that as the star expanded into a red giant, it engulfed the planet. However, recent insights from the James Webb Space Telescope have unveiled a more intricate tale.

Contrary to the initial belief that the star expanded to consume the planet, data now suggests that gravitational forces gradually eroded the planet's orbit. This orbital decay drew the planet towards its fiery demise, a grim dance with its stellar companion that ultimately resulted in its destruction.

These revelations not only reshape our understanding of planetary death but also highlight the James Webb Space Telescope's capabilities in rewriting cosmic narratives and expanding our knowledge of the universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

