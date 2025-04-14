Tragic Leopard Encounter: Toddler's Fate in Gir Somnath

In a disturbing incident, a 3-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, local authorities reported on Monday.

The unfortunate event unfolded at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in Morasa village, Sutrapada taluka, as the young girl, Kundan, stepped outside her hut to wash her hands, according to Range Forest Officer KD Pampania.

The toddler's body was discovered 200 meters from her home the following morning. In response, forest officials set up five cages in the vicinity, successfully capturing the leopard and transferring it to a nearby animal care facility.

