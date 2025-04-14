Left Menu

Decoding Heatwaves: Wind and Soil Dynamics in India

A study by IIT Bombay investigates back-to-back heatwaves in India in 2022, revealing that atmospheric wind patterns and dry soil conditions were key factors. Findings show the March and April heatwaves were driven by different atmospheric processes, stressing the importance of understanding these factors for future forecasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Back-to-back heatwaves in India during 2022 were primarily caused by changes in wind patterns and dry soil conditions, according to a comprehensive study by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) and Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, Germany.

The research highlights that March's intense heatwave resulted from an increase in the amplitude of short-lived atmospheric Rossby waves. These waves, resembling meanders in high-altitude winds, were energized as high-altitude westerly winds near the poles transferred energy to those closer to the equator.

In contrast, April's heatwave was largely due to extremely dry soil conditions, further exacerbated by heat from north-western regions. Understanding these dynamics is vital for better prediction and mitigation of future heat events, particularly as climate change impacts atmospheric wind patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

