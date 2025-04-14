Decoding Heatwaves: Wind and Soil Dynamics in India

Back-to-back heatwaves in India during 2022 were primarily caused by changes in wind patterns and dry soil conditions, according to a comprehensive study by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) and Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, Germany.

The research highlights that March's intense heatwave resulted from an increase in the amplitude of short-lived atmospheric Rossby waves. These waves, resembling meanders in high-altitude winds, were energized as high-altitude westerly winds near the poles transferred energy to those closer to the equator.

In contrast, April's heatwave was largely due to extremely dry soil conditions, further exacerbated by heat from north-western regions. Understanding these dynamics is vital for better prediction and mitigation of future heat events, particularly as climate change impacts atmospheric wind patterns.

