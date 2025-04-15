Europe’s Hottest Year on Record: 2024 Climate Report Reveals Stark Extremes

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have released the European State of the Climate 2024 (ESOTC 2024)—the second joint edition of the annual report, providing a sobering, data-rich overview of Europe’s changing climate. Released on April 15, 2025, the comprehensive report documents 2024 as the warmest year on record for the continent, with a cascade of climate extremes affecting ecosystems, economies, and communities across Europe.

Drawing on contributions from nearly 100 scientists, the report details a dramatic escalation in heat, sea surface temperatures, flooding, and wildfire activity, backed by satellite observations, in-situ measurements, and sophisticated climate monitoring systems managed by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission.

2024: A Year of Records and Extremes

🔥 Temperature: Europe’s Hottest Year Ever

2024 officially marked the hottest year ever recorded in Europe, with almost half the continent experiencing record-high annual temperatures.

Central, eastern, and southeastern Europe were especially impacted, enduring prolonged and intense heat events.

Heat stress indicators showed that 60% of Europe experienced above-average days of ‘strong’ to ‘extreme’ heat stress, ranking as the second highest on record.

🌊 Sea Surface Temperature (SST): Unprecedented Warming

European regional SST reached 0.7°C above the average, the highest ever recorded.

The Mediterranean Sea was particularly affected, with SSTs 1.2°C above the norm, stressing marine ecosystems and coastal economies.

A Continent of Contrasts: East vs. West

🌧️ Rainfall & Flooding

A striking east-west climate divide emerged: Eastern Europe suffered dry and record-warm conditions. Western Europe endured one of the 10 wettest years since 1950.

The flooding was the most widespread since 2013, with nearly one third of the river network exceeding the high flood threshold.

At least 335 people lost their lives to storms and floods, with an estimated 413,000 affected across the continent.

Other Key Climate Indicators

❄️ Cold Extremes and Frost Days

Only 31% of European land saw at least 90 frost days in 2024, a dramatic drop compared to the average of 50%.

Days with ‘strong cold stress’ were the lowest ever recorded, highlighting the shrinking severity and duration of winter conditions.

❄️ Glacier Mass Loss

Every major European glacier region saw net ice loss in 2024.

Glaciers in Scandinavia and Svalbard experienced their highest mass loss rates on record, driven by sustained heat and diminished snowfall.

🔥 Wildfires

Europe witnessed destructive wildfire activity, particularly in Portugal, where in just one week of September, fires scorched 110,000 hectares (1,100 km²)—accounting for a quarter of the continent’s total annual burnt area.

Across the continent, around 42,000 people were affected by wildfires, straining emergency services and air quality.

Energy and Adaptation

⚡ Renewable Energy at a Record High

Amid the extreme weather, renewable energy provided a ray of hope, supplying a record 45% of Europe’s electricity in 2024.

This milestone highlights progress in decarbonizing the power sector, even as demand for energy soared due to heating and cooling needs.

🛡️ Urban Climate Resilience

The report also notes that 51% of European cities now have dedicated climate adaptation plans in place.

However, experts caution that these efforts must accelerate and expand to match the escalating pace of climate impacts.

Voices from the Scientific Community

Florence Rabier, Director-General at ECMWF, emphasized the report’s role in decision-making:

“Almost a third of Europe’s river network exceeded the high flood threshold in 2024. The need for better resilience is urgent. The ESOTC provides trusted, science-based information to guide effective climate adaptation.”

Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General, underscored the gravity of the situation:

“Europe is the fastest-warming continent. Every fraction of a degree matters, and we must strengthen early warning systems and build resilience. We are making progress, but we must go further, faster—and together.”

Elisabeth Hamdouch, from the European Commission, added:

“This report is a milestone, bringing together the best of Copernicus’ Earth observation capacity and scientific insight to support Europe’s climate response.”

Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S, summed up the report’s value:

“2024 brought record heatwaves, glacier loss, and dramatic east-west climate contrasts. The ESOTC is a treasure trove of data that we must learn to use effectively for climate-smart decisions.”

A Wake-Up Call for Europe

The 2024 European State of the Climate report paints a stark picture of accelerating climate change and its impacts on every aspect of life across the continent. From deadly floods and heatwaves to shifts in seasonal patterns, the data is a clarion call to intensify mitigation, adaptation, and resilience efforts.

As Europe continues to warm faster than any other continent, the path forward is clear: invest in science, strengthen early warning systems, cut emissions, and build a climate-resilient future—together.