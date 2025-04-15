Push for Juhu's New Sports Facility Gains Momentum
BJP MLA Ameet Satam has urged the Maharashtra housing authority to approve a sports facility on Juhu's reclaimed land. The eight-acre plot, cleared after a legal battle, is designated for open space in the development plan, promising benefits for local youth and residents.
15-04-2025
BJP MLA Ameet Satam is advocating for the development of a district-level sports facility on newly reclaimed land in Mumbai's Juhu area.
The eight-acre plot, located near Rithambara College, was reclaimed after a legal victory against unauthorized structures. Satam believes the sports complex will provide significant benefits for local youth.
Satam's request for a no-objection certificate from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority points to the potential positive impact on the community from transforming this space as per the development plan.
