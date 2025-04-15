Push for Juhu's New Sports Facility Gains Momentum

BJP MLA Ameet Satam is advocating for the development of a district-level sports facility on newly reclaimed land in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The eight-acre plot, located near Rithambara College, was reclaimed after a legal victory against unauthorized structures. Satam believes the sports complex will provide significant benefits for local youth.

Satam's request for a no-objection certificate from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority points to the potential positive impact on the community from transforming this space as per the development plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)