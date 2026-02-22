Lallianzuala Chhangte's Strike Secures Narrow Win for Mumbai City FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte's early second-half strike proved decisive as Mumbai City FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in Match 12 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Islanders provisionally moved into third place with six points from two matches, while Kerala Blasters are yet to open their account this campaign, according to a release.

Chhangte's vital strike came in the 48th minute, after a tense first half where Jorge Pereyra Diaz missed a penalty, leaving the teams goalless at the break. Chhangte was awarded Player of the Match. Mumbai City made strategic changes, notably Arsh Anwer Shaikh replacing Sachin Suresh in goal. Meanwhile, Kerala made substitutions, but struggle to create clear openings.

Despite goalkeeper heroics from Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mumbai City's defense held firm against Kerala's late attempts to equalize, notably thwarting headers from Muhammad Ajsal and Victor Bertomeu. Chhangte's goal, influenced by a deflection, stood as the match-winner, ensuring Mumbai City maintained a perfect record with two consecutive victories in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)