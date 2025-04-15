Mass Mobilization to Combat Lingchuan Wildfire
Over 3,000 people have joined the fight against a wildfire in Lingchuan County, Shanxi Province, China. The fire, starting last Saturday in Huguan County, spread due to strong winds. Five helicopters aided the efforts, and 266 residents were evacuated without reported casualties, despite difficult conditions.
In Lingchuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, a wildfire has prompted the mobilization of over 3,000 firefighters, local authorities disclosed on Tuesday. The blaze ignited last Saturday in Huguan County, exacerbated by strong winds, spread to Liuquan Township by Sunday.
State-run Xinhua news agency reported that five helicopters have been deployed to support the ground troops in their efforts to control the fire. This aerial assistance plays a crucial role in containing the expansive blaze.
Authorities evacuated 266 residents from the affected areas in Lingchuan, with no casualties reported thus far. The firefighting teams face significant hurdles due to the challenging terrain, strong winds, and thick, highly flammable vegetation, complicating containment efforts.
