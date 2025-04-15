Trump Administration's NOAA Funding Cuts: Potential Long-term Impacts on Global Weather Forecasting

The Trump administration's intent to reduce funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has sparked concerns about future global weather forecasting and monitoring capabilities. While the immediate effects on India's forecasting abilities appear minimal, experts warn of potential long-term repercussions.

M. Ravichandran, secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, assured that India will maintain its forecasting prowess temporarily. However, the reduction in NOAA's ocean observation contributions could eventually impact forecast accuracy, particularly with monsoon predictions.

The proposed 27 percent funding cut aligns with President Trump's broader climate policy stance, including withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and reducing support for climate adaptation initiatives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)