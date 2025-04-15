Trump Administration's NOAA Funding Cuts: Potential Long-term Impacts on Global Weather Forecasting
The Trump administration's decision to slash NOAA's funding may not immediately affect India's weather forecasting, but could have long-term consequences. NOAA plays a critical role in global weather data sharing. India's Earth Sciences Ministry highlights potential impacts on ocean observation, crucial for monsoon predictions, if funding cuts persist.
- Country:
- India
The Trump administration's intent to reduce funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has sparked concerns about future global weather forecasting and monitoring capabilities. While the immediate effects on India's forecasting abilities appear minimal, experts warn of potential long-term repercussions.
M. Ravichandran, secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, assured that India will maintain its forecasting prowess temporarily. However, the reduction in NOAA's ocean observation contributions could eventually impact forecast accuracy, particularly with monsoon predictions.
The proposed 27 percent funding cut aligns with President Trump's broader climate policy stance, including withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and reducing support for climate adaptation initiatives globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change and Coffee Cultivation's Irrigation Revolution
Priest Faces Prison for Principles: A Bold Stand for Climate Change
India's Pioneering Climate Change Station: A Himalayan Milestone
Brazil Pushes for New 'Climate Change Council' Under UN Framework
Brazil's Bold Proposal: A Climate Change Council for Swift Global Action