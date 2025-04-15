Tragic Canal Accident Claims Five Lives in Chhattisgarh
Five bodies, including two children, were recovered after a mini goods vehicle plunged into a canal in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The vehicle, carrying around 25 people, was en route to a family function when it lost control. A search operation successfully retrieved the bodies over two days.
A tragic accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when a mini goods vehicle carrying about 25 passengers veered off course and plunged into the Nagarda canal. The incident, which happened on Sunday afternoon, led to the tragic loss of five lives, including two children.
The vehicle, en route to Kharhari village for a family function, was under the control of Prahlad Das Mahant, who remains at large following the accident. Surviving passengers managed to swim to safety, but the five victims, hailing from Sakti district, were reported missing.
Rescue teams battled strong currents for two days before recovering all five bodies. The deceased have been identified as Itwari Bai Kanwar, Manmati Kanwar, Jaanbai Kanwar, Tanya Sahu, and Naman Kanwar. Authorities, who have issued a case, continue to investigate the incident.
