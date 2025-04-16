Call for Nominations: Help Shape the Future of South African National Parks

South African citizens are being presented with a significant opportunity to contribute to the conservation and sustainable development of the country’s rich natural heritage. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, under the leadership of Minister Dr. Dion George, has officially opened the call for public nominations for individuals to be appointed to the Board of South African National Parks (SANParks) for the upcoming three-year term.

The Board, which plays a critical oversight and strategic role in guiding SANParks, is essential to the governance and continued success of South Africa’s protected areas and tourism economy. The new term of office for appointed board members will begin on 1 October 2025 and conclude on 30 September 2028.

The Role of the SANParks Board

SANParks is responsible for managing South Africa’s network of national parks, including world-renowned conservation areas such as the Kruger National Park, Table Mountain National Park, and Addo Elephant National Park. The Board provides strategic direction, ensures accountability, and supports the organization in achieving its core mandate: the protection and promotion of South Africa’s biodiversity and cultural heritage while contributing to the country’s economic and social development through eco-tourism and job creation.

Board members are appointed in their personal capacities and are expected to bring their expertise to bear in fulfilling the goals of SANParks. While they do not represent any constituency, the Board must broadly reflect the diversity and demographics of South African society. Representativity and inclusivity are important considerations in the appointment process.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Members of the public are encouraged to put forward the names of individuals who possess strong qualifications, a track record of ethical leadership, and substantial expertise in fields relevant to SANParks’ mission. Nominations are particularly sought from persons with experience or qualifications in the following areas:

Biodiversity management

Conservation and protected areas management

Tourism development and marketing

Stakeholder and community engagement

Corporate governance

Strategic leadership and management

Legal and regulatory compliance

Audit and risk management

Financial management (preferably Chartered Accountants)

Information and communication technology (ICT)

Human resource management

Candidates with a history of serving on boards, particularly in the public or environmental sector, will be at an advantage. However, newcomers with outstanding credentials and vision are also encouraged to be nominated.

Nomination Requirements

Each nomination must be submitted in writing and must include a comprehensive curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee, which clearly outlines:

Full personal details of the nominee

Educational background and professional qualifications

Detailed account of the nominee’s areas of expertise

Residential and postal addresses, as well as contact numbers

Certified copies of academic and other relevant qualifications

A summary of current and previous board service, if applicable

Names and contact details of at least two referees

Written confirmation from the nominee confirming their availability and willingness to serve if appointed

Only individuals who consent to their nomination and availability for the full term should be nominated.

Representativity and Inclusiveness

The Minister has emphasized that preference will be given to candidates whose appointment would enhance the representativity of the Board, reflecting the country's demographic, geographic, and gender diversity. Ensuring a wide spectrum of perspectives is critical to supporting SANParks’ multifaceted operations, from conservation to community upliftment.

How to Submit Nominations

Nomination forms and additional information about the process can be accessed through the official SANParks website. The dedicated page for the 2025 SANParks Board nomination is available at:

https://www.sanparks.org/news/invitation-for-the-nomination-of-suitable-persons-to-be-appointed-as-members-to-serve-on-the-south-african-national-parks-sanparks-board

Completed nominations must be submitted on or before 13 May 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.

A Chance to Make a Lasting Impact

Serving on the SANParks Board is both a privilege and a responsibility. Board members will have the chance to influence decisions that affect the future of South Africa’s environment, heritage, and rural development. Whether you know someone with the right expertise and vision—or believe you are the right person for the task—this is your chance to help shape the future of one of South Africa’s most treasured institutions.

For further queries, visit the SANParks website or contact the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment directly.