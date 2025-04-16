Delhi's PWD Battles Monsoon Woes with Drainage Overhaul

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated crucial drainage upgrades at Minto Road underpass, known for severe monsoon flooding. A larger diameter drain is being constructed to swiftly manage excess rainwater, linking to a comprehensive city drainage system.

Addressing the monsoon challenges, PWD is enhancing the pumping systems by raising pump heights to prevent operational failures during heavy rains. New pumps and drainage developments are underway at Zakhira underpass as well, tackling flooding head-on.

With responsibility over vast drainage infrastructure, PWD's efforts on notorious waterlogging sites signify a proactive approach to minimizing monsoon disruptions. Nevertheless, these efforts face the perennial challenge of achieving long-term, sustainable solutions.

