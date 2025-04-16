Left Menu

Delhi's PWD Battles Monsoon Woes with Drainage Overhaul

The Delhi PWD has started drainage enhancement works at the flood-prone Minto Road underpass to avert monsoon waterlogging. With interventions extending to Zakhira, the department is upgrading drains and pumps, aiming for effective water management and prevention of recurring traffic disruptions due to flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated crucial drainage upgrades at Minto Road underpass, known for severe monsoon flooding. A larger diameter drain is being constructed to swiftly manage excess rainwater, linking to a comprehensive city drainage system.

Addressing the monsoon challenges, PWD is enhancing the pumping systems by raising pump heights to prevent operational failures during heavy rains. New pumps and drainage developments are underway at Zakhira underpass as well, tackling flooding head-on.

With responsibility over vast drainage infrastructure, PWD's efforts on notorious waterlogging sites signify a proactive approach to minimizing monsoon disruptions. Nevertheless, these efforts face the perennial challenge of achieving long-term, sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

