Tragic Gorge Accident Claims Lives in Jabalpur

A couple tragically lost their lives when their car overturned and plunged into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The incident took place in the afternoon at Ramnagar under Gosalpur police jurisdiction. Katni residents Manoj Kastwar and his wife died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:22 IST
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a couple was killed when their car fell into a gorge. The unfortunate accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Ramnagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gosalpur police station, according to local authorities.

The victims, identified as Manoj Kastwar and his wife, were residents of Katni. The couple met their tragic fate at the scene after their vehicle overturned and descended into the gorge, a police official confirmed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal accident. The local community is mourning the loss of the couple, and police are urging witnesses to come forward with any additional information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

