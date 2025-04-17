Left Menu

Dark Matter's Dance: Unraveling the Mysteries at the Heart of Our Galaxy

Astronomers have linked two unexplained phenomena at the Milky Way's core to dark matter. High ionisation rates in the galaxy's central molecular zone and a mysterious 511 keV gamma-ray glow could be caused by light dark matter particles annihilating, offering a fresh way to explore dark matter.

Astronomers have long grappled with peculiar phenomena at the heart of our galaxy: the unusually high ionisation rates within the Milky Way's central molecular zone (CMZ) and a distinctive gamma-ray glow at 511 keV. A recent study proposes that both mysteries could be tied to an often-ignored entity: dark matter.

This research, published in Physical Review Letters, suggests a new form of light dark matter particles as a potential common source. These sub-GeV particles might be responsible for ionising hydrogen within the CMZ and generating the observed gamma-rays through interactions with their antiparticles.

The findings provide a fresh perspective on dark matter, highlighting its potential role in cosmic processes. As future telescopes enhance our understanding, these discoveries could offer invaluable insights into the enigmatic essence of dark matter, challenging existing theories and sparking new discussions in the scientific community.

