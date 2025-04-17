Delhi's Plan to Erase Garbage Mountains

In a decisive move, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the government's intent to eradicate the city's notorious garbage mounds within five years, comparing their eventual disappearance to that of dinosaurs.

During his inspection of the Ghazipur landfill site, Sirsa highlighted that of the 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste accumulated, a significant portion has already been processed, with plans to accelerate waste biomining.

The minister emphasized strict monitoring and the potential hiring of another agency to meet the target of processing up to 8,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, ensuring timely progress aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)