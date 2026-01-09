Revitalizing Kali Bein: Efforts to Bolster Infrastructure and Environmental Protection

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal examined advancements linked to the Kali Bein rivulet in Galowal village, Hoshiarpur district.

During the visit, Dasuya MLA Karmbir Singh Ghuman and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain were in attendance, as officials briefed Seechewal on infrastructure endeavors and flood damage.

The Punjab government has greenlit a 7 km road project to amplify connectivity for nearby villages. Additionally, plans for water tank distribution and protection works are underway to address village needs.

