Left Menu

Reviving Yamuna: PM Modi's Action Plan for a Cleaner River

In a recent meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key strategies were discussed to rejuvenate the polluted Yamuna River. Emphasizing public participation and technology, the meeting outlined plans for cleaning the river, enhancing festivals like Chhath Puja, and integrating real-time data for effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:23 IST
Reviving Yamuna: PM Modi's Action Plan for a Cleaner River
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a crucial meeting geared towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, focusing on public participation and technological application.

Also in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who, alongside other key figures, reviewed existing plans to address pollution challenges facing the river.

The meeting underscored the necessity of incorporating micro-level real-time data to enhance pollution tracking and sewage management systems, aiming to establish the river as a celebrated part of local culture and daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025