Reviving Yamuna: PM Modi's Action Plan for a Cleaner River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a crucial meeting geared towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, focusing on public participation and technological application.

Also in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who, alongside other key figures, reviewed existing plans to address pollution challenges facing the river.

The meeting underscored the necessity of incorporating micro-level real-time data to enhance pollution tracking and sewage management systems, aiming to establish the river as a celebrated part of local culture and daily life.

